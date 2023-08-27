Bokf Na Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,352,840,000 after buying an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,312,781,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,023. The company has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

