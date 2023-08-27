Bokf Na Sells 27,036 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.18. 1,609,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

