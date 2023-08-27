Bokf Na Sells 32,867 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
RTX Price Performance
RTX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. 4,737,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.