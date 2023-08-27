Bokf Na Sells 5,596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.20. 4,417,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

