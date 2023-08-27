Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,042.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,905.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,695.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

