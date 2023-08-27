Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

BOX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,526,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

