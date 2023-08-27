Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $30.70

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

