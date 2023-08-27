Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $30.71

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

