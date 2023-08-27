Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $71.33

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

