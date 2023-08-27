Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $10.41

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.41.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $880,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,648,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,715,457.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock valued at $25,268,681. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.