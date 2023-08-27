Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 122 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $660.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $653.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

