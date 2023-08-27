Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 455 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $494.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

