Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 241.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

