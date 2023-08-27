Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $830.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $757.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $27,489,718. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

