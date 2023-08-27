Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,257,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 242,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

