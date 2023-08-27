Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $325,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,529,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after acquiring an additional 595,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

