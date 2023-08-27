Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $386,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PLD opened at $122.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
