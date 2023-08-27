Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $386,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

