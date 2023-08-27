Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $186.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

