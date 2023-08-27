Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 302 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

