Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 894 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,906 shares of company stock valued at $175,253 and have sold 35,847 shares valued at $3,464,699. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.