Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,682 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,948 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

