BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $11.55 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.8959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.02%. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWLLY

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.