Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.