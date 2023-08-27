Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,067 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 546,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 37,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

