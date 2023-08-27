Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 51,584 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,584 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

