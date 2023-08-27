Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPA opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

