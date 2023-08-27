Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 158,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $708,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

