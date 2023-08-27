Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

SPTS stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

