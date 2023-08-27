Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,842 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

