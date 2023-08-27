Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,951 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $423.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.17. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,888 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

