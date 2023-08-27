Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.