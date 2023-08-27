Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

