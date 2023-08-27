Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average of $238.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.