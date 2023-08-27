Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 309,168 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,168 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.