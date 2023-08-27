Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $258.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

