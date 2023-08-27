Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $175.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Qualys stock opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,022 shares of company stock worth $7,245,164 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

