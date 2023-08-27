Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,625 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $683,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 307.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

