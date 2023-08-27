Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

