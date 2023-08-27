Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Up 0.3 %

Capri stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 246,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capri by 44.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 33.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.