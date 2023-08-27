Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.50 ($3.16).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 162 ($2.07) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.62. The stock has a market cap of £231.40 million, a PE ratio of -213.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 9.65. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 161.80 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.36).

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

