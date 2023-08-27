CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 55.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

