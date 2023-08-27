Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

