Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. 3,358,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

