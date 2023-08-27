Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after buying an additional 861,137 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,572. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

