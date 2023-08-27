Carret Asset Management LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

