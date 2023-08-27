Carret Asset Management LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.89. 1,092,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

