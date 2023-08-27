Carret Asset Management LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,198.2% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $2,962,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

