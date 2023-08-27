Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,489. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.