Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 785,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.96. 19,132,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,995,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -199.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

