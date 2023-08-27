Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance
Cascadia Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,268. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
